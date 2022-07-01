Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.6% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 202,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 193,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 25,335 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 109,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 27,833 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,526. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.82. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

