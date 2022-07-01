Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 122.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,570 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 4.9% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $11,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

