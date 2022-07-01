Scotiabank Lowers Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$42.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.69.

Shares of TSE:PLC opened at C$34.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.65. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$31.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

