Scotiabank Trims Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Target Price to C$15.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.81.

CHP.UN stock opened at C$14.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.22. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$13.28 and a 12 month high of C$15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.75.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

