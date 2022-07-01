scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) were up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 13,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 56,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCPH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on scPharmaceuticals to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93.

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $822,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 2,366.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.