Seigniorage Shares Tops 24-Hour Volume of $108.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $105,687.74 and $108.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

