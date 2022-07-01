Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STRNY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,560 ($31.41) to GBX 3,280 ($40.24) in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,520 ($30.92) to GBX 2,800 ($34.35) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,040.00.
STRNY opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $42.35.
About Severn Trent (Get Rating)
Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Severn Trent (STRNY)
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.