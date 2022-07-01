Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STRNY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,560 ($31.41) to GBX 3,280 ($40.24) in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,520 ($30.92) to GBX 2,800 ($34.35) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,040.00.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

STRNY opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $42.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%.

About Severn Trent (Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.