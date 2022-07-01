SHAKE (SHAKE) Price Reaches $2,552.82

SHAKE (SHAKE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. SHAKE has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $43,296.00 worth of SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHAKE coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,552.82 or 0.04024030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SHAKE has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00147801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.80 or 0.00694117 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00084519 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016076 BTC.

SHAKE Coin Profile

SHAKE’s total supply is 581 coins. SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHAKE is spaceswap.app

