Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SJR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of SJR stock opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0767 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications (Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.