Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average is $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0767 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

SJR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at $54,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 221.3% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 9.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 1,016.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 71.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

