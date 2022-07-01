Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 129.50 ($1.59). Approximately 46,650 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 36,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.69).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.66) target price on shares of Shearwater Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 123.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 109.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00.

Shearwater Group plc provides operational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

