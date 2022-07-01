Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $214,000 Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,687 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 23,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.38) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.91) to €6.20 ($6.60) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.23.

NYSE BBVA opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.41. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

