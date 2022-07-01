Short Interest in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Drops By 42.2%

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the May 31st total of 3,890,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Shares of LNT stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.83. 52,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,046. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.96. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

