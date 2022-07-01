Short Interest in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Decreases By 83.8%

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the May 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ARDC stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,757,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $3,083,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

