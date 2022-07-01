Short Interest in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Decreases By 83.8%

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the May 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ARDC stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%.
About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (Get Rating)
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC)
