Short Interest in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Expands By 371.4%

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 371.4% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Authentic Equity Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,437,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 289,148 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 905,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 469,450 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 877,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 795,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 288,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 556,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the consumer in North America.

