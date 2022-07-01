Short Interest in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Drops By 68.7%

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,400 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the May 31st total of 923,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

CIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco upgraded Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

NYSE:CIB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.90. 279,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,579. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 22.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

