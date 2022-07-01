Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Decreases By 58.8%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBCP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.10. 19,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,394. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.2292 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

