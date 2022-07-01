Short Interest in Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Drops By 62.3%

Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the May 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

OIGLF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.21. 4,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,401. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19. Chariot has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33.

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,476 square kilometers, and Lixus license comprising an area of approximately 2,390 square kilometers in Morocco; four shallow water blocks totaling an area of 768 square kilometers in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil; and three cost pools being Central Blocks in Namibia.

