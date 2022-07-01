Short Interest in Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Drops By 62.3%

Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the May 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
OIGLF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.21. 4,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,401. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19. Chariot has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33.
Chariot Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chariot (OIGLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.