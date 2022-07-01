Short Interest in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Grows By 71.8%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the May 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ IMOS traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.92. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,410. The stock has a market cap of $869.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $2.9194 dividend. This is an increase from ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. This represents a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 31,259 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares during the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

