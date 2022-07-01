Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Declines By 68.3%

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the May 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.0 days.
Dream Impact Trust stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. Dream Impact Trust has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $4.80.
Dream Impact Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
