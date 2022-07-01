Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Declines By 68.3%

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the May 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.0 days.

Dream Impact Trust stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. Dream Impact Trust has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

Get Dream Impact Trust alerts:

Dream Impact Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.