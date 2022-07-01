Short Interest in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Declines By 46.7%

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the May 31st total of 39,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.73. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 38.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

