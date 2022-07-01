Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Decreases By 50.0%

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FAD stock opened at $91.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.43. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $88.77 and a one year high of $131.48.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FAD)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.