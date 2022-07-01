Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Decreases By 50.0%

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FAD stock opened at $91.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.43. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $88.77 and a one year high of $131.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

