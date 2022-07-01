Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Declines By 71.2%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the May 31st total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TDIV traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,679. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.37. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12 month low of $48.98 and a 12 month high of $64.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.293 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,651,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,326,000 after acquiring an additional 165,312 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after acquiring an additional 60,002 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 785,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,390,000 after acquiring an additional 56,690 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 639,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,681,000 after purchasing an additional 33,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 4,916.8% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 534,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,533,000 after purchasing an additional 524,329 shares during the last quarter.

