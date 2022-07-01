Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Declines By 71.2%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the May 31st total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TDIV traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,679. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.37. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12 month low of $48.98 and a 12 month high of $64.24.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.293 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
