Short Interest in Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) Decreases By 71.0%

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HGYN remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,099. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13. Hong Yuan Holding Group has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.70.

Get Hong Yuan Holding Group alerts:

Hong Yuan Holding Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hong Yuan Holding Group does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was formerly known as Cereplast, Inc and changed its name to Hong Yuan Holding Group in June 2021. Hong Yuan Holding Group was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Yuan Holding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Yuan Holding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.