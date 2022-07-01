Short Interest in Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) Decreases By 71.0%

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:HGYN remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,099. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13. Hong Yuan Holding Group has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.70.
