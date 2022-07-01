Short Interest in Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Decreases By 64.2%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the May 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of HNGKY stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866. Hongkong Land has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $29.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

Featured Stories

