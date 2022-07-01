Short Interest in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Grows By 226.0%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,300 shares, a growth of 226.0% from the May 31st total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Integrated Media Technology stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. Integrated Media Technology has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Integrated Media Technology alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integrated Media Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Integrated Media Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integrated Media Technology Limited offers laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate filter, air filter, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the provision of financial research services; development of Ouction platform, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and distribution of halal food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Media Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Media Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.