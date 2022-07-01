Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Expands By 369.6%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 369.6% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.