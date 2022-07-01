Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Expands By 369.6%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 369.6% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.
