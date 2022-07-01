Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Decreases By 50.6%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the May 31st total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

JRSH traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $4.92. 81 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,916. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

About Jerash Holdings (US) (Get Rating)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.