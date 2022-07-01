Short Interest in JRjr33, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRJRQ) Grows By 147.1%

JRjr33, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRJRQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 147.1% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS JRJRQ remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 11,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,982. JRjr33 has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

JRjr33 Company Profile

JRjr33, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates direct-to-consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It operates three segments: home décor, nutritional and wellness, and gourmet food. The company offers hand-crafted baskets and a line of products for the home, including pottery, cleaning, beauty, outdoor, customizable vinyl expressions for display, wrought iron, and fabric accessories; hand-crafted spices, oils, dip mixes, dukkahs, baking mixes, vinegars, and other food products; and nutritional supplements and skin care products.

