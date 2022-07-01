Short Interest in Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Drops By 57.9%

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,000 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the May 31st total of 1,837,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kansai Paint from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS:KSANF remained flat at $$13.19 during midday trading on Friday. Kansai Paint has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $23.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83.

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells paints in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish paints; automotive coatings; industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans; and marine and protective coatings.

