Short Interest in Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Declines By 42.9%

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 266.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

OTCMKTS:KMMPF traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. 184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $18.62.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

