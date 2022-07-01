Short Interest in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW) Declines By 42.4%

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 1,949.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 232,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

LCAHW remained flat at $$0.32 during trading hours on Friday. Landcadia Holdings IV has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40.

