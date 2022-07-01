Short Interest in Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Decreases By 72.1%

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the May 31st total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,907,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LCLP remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 213,578,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,025,377. Life Clips has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
Life Clips Company Profile (Get Rating)
