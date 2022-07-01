Short Interest in Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Decreases By 72.1%

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the May 31st total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,907,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LCLP remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 213,578,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,025,377. Life Clips has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

Get Life Clips alerts:

Life Clips Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Clips, Inc develops, finances, produces, and distributes artificial intelligence (AI) based technological solutions for the mental health and healthcare sector in the United States. The company offers AI powered mental health analytics platform for businesses to measure, understand, and improve the mental well-being of their employees, patients, or customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Clips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Clips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.