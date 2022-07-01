Short Interest in Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Decreases By 53.5%

Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,500 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the May 31st total of 396,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 922.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGLLF remained flat at $9.00 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 11.66. Magellan Financial Group has a 52 week low of 9.00 and a 52 week high of 28.72.

Get Magellan Financial Group alerts:

Magellan Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.