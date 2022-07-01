Short Interest in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Drops By 45.0%

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the May 31st total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MediWound by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 69,290 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in MediWound by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 165,916 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in MediWound by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDWD stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.80. 27 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.01% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis dropped their price objective on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

