Short Interest in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Rises By 217.1%

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 217.1% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NXDT opened at 16.49 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 12.64 and a 12 month high of 16.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of 14.94.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 168,210.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 84,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,358,255.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 127,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of 15.75 per share, with a total value of 2,006,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,347,478 shares in the company, valued at 52,722,778.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 228,167 shares of company stock worth $3,530,841 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,229,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,406,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.