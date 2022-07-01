Short Interest in Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Increases By 128.7%

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, an increase of 128.7% from the May 31st total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nidec from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Nidec alerts:

Nidec stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. 157,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,673. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.16. Nidec has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Nidec ( OTCMKTS:NJDCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter.

About Nidec (Get Rating)

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.