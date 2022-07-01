Short Interest in PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Rises By 75.0%

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PXHI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096. PhoneX has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.
PhoneX Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PhoneX (PXHI)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for PhoneX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhoneX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.