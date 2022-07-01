Short Interest in PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Rises By 75.0%

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PXHI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096. PhoneX has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

PhoneX Company Profile

PhoneX Holdings, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

