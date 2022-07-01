Short Interest in Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Grows By 119.5%

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 119.5% from the May 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Powertap Hydrogen Capital stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,734. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.34.
Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile
