Short Interest in Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Grows By 119.5%

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 119.5% from the May 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,734. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.34.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, buyouts. It prefers to invest in equity, bridge loans, secured loans, unsecured loans, convertible debentures, warrants and options, joint ventures, partnerships, royalties, streaming investments, net profit interests and other hybrid instruments.

