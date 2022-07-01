Short Interest in Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Drops By 44.5%

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the May 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBIO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,443. Pressure BioSciences has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.

Get Pressure BioSciences alerts:

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.