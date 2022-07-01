Short Interest in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Grows By 64.5%

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,600 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the May 31st total of 143,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

RBB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.39% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

In related news, Director James Kao purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $390,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 431,876 shares in the company, valued at $9,363,071.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 10,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $222,363.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,687,459.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,440 and have sold 109,137 shares valued at $2,258,269. Corporate insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 482,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 17,415 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 160.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

