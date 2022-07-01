Short Interest in Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Declines By 62.4%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the May 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of SGLDF stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,372. Sabre Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
About Sabre Gold Mines (Get Rating)
