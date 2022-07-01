Short Interest in Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Declines By 62.4%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the May 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SGLDF stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,372. Sabre Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

