Short Interest in Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Grows By 100.0%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Schibsted ASA stock remained flat at $$16.96 during midday trading on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $53.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.49.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.1509 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 375.00 to 345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.