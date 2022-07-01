Short Interest in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Expands By 65.7%

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 82.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHI. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SHI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $27.94.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

