Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Increases By 75.0%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SOHOB traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. 4,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

About Sotherly Hotels (Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.