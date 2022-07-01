Short Interest in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Rises By 57.0%

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the May 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SFST traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,654. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $26.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Terry Grayson-Caprio acquired 1,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $42,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,799.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $7,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 406,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 348,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.