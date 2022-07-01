Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Grows By 86.3%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 86.3% from the May 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of FUJHY stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.59. Subaru has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $10.47.

Get Subaru alerts:

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 3.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Subaru Company Profile (Get Rating)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.