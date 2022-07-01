Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Declines By 45.1%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the May 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

SNMCY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. Suncorp Group has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $9.82.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third party products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.