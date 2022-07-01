Short Interest in The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Declines By 52.5%

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWLPF opened at $1.75 on Friday. Caldwell Partners International has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services.

