Short Interest in The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Declines By 52.5%

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CWLPF opened at $1.75 on Friday. Caldwell Partners International has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66.
Caldwell Partners International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caldwell Partners International (CWLPF)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.