Short Interest in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Expands By 73.7%

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:TRCA remained flat at $$9.81 during trading hours on Friday. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 674,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 699,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 73,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,991,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a company in the consumer or distribution sector.

